Lawrence County extends courthouse closure to June 1

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed to the public until June.
County officials extended the closure from May 4 to June 1.
The courhouse was closed to the public March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second time the closure has been extended. Previously, the courthouse was set to open April 6 but was pushed back to May 4.
Limited public access will be available for essential court-related services, and certain offices will be open by appointment only. Those offices include:
- Court of Common Pleas
- Prothonotary / Clerk of Courts
- District Attorney
- Public Defender
- Register and Recorder
- Domestic Relations
- Adult Probation
- Juvenile Probation
- Veteran’s Affairs
- Children and Youth Services
- Mental Health and Developmental Service
- Voter Services
Other offices that can only be contacted by phone or email include;
- Lawrence County Commissioners
- Planning and Community Developemtn
- Assessment
- Tax Claim
- Treasurer
- Controller
- Recycling and Solid Waste
- Sheriff
- Corrections
- Penn State Extension
- Conservation District