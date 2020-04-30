Lawrence County extends courthouse closure to June 1

The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed to the public until June

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed to the public until June.

County officials extended the closure from May 4 to June 1.

The courhouse was closed to the public March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time the closure has been extended. Previously, the courthouse was set to open April 6 but was pushed back to May 4.

Limited public access will be available for essential court-related services, and certain offices will be open by appointment only. Those offices include:

Court of Common Pleas

Prothonotary / Clerk of Courts

District Attorney

Public Defender

Register and Recorder

Domestic Relations

Adult Probation

Juvenile Probation

Veteran’s Affairs

Children and Youth Services

Mental Health and Developmental Service

Voter Services

Other offices that can only be contacted by phone or email include;