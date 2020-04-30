Breaking News
Lawrence County extends courthouse closure to June 1

The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed to the public until June

Credit: artisteer/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed to the public until June.

County officials extended the closure from May 4 to June 1.

The courhouse was closed to the public March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time the closure has been extended. Previously, the courthouse was set to open April 6 but was pushed back to May 4.

Limited public access will be available for essential court-related services, and certain offices will be open by appointment only. Those offices include:

  • Court of Common Pleas
  • Prothonotary / Clerk of Courts
  • District Attorney
  • Public Defender
  • Register and Recorder
  • Domestic Relations
  • Adult Probation
  • Juvenile Probation
  • Veteran’s Affairs
  • Children and Youth Services
  • Mental Health and Developmental Service
  • Voter Services

Other offices that can only be contacted by phone or email include;

  • Lawrence County Commissioners
  • Planning and Community Developemtn
  • Assessment
  • Tax Claim
  • Treasurer
  • Controller
  • Recycling and Solid Waste
  • Sheriff
  • Corrections
  • Penn State Extension
  • Conservation District

