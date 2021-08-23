Lawrence County bridge to close through November for construction

LITTLE BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT is doing a bridge replacement in Lawrence County beginning Monday.

Route 3002 Clark Road in Little Beaver Township is closed as replacement work begins on the bridge over Honey Creek.

The work started at 6 a.m. and the bridge will remain closed to through traffic until early November.

Drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns.

The posted detour for south of the bridge, according to PennDOT:

From Clark Road, take Kaufman Road southbound

Turn left onto Route 351

Turn left onto Route 551

Follow Route 551 back to Clark Road

End detour

The detour for north of the bridge is the same, but in the opposite direction.