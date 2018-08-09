Lawrence Co. residents, officials disappointed after being passed up for mini-casino Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - Earlier this week, Mount Airy Casino and Resort decided that its new mini-casino will be located in Beaver County, passing up several locations offered in Lawrence County.

But for people in Lawrence County, the news isn't so good. The county has been trying for a new casino for about 15 years.

"Well, it's disappointing. A lot of people worked hard," said Lawrence County Commissioner Robert Del Signore.

When approved, the mini-casino was given a 15-mile radius to build, most of which was in Lawrence County with a small part in Beaver County.

From there, Lawrence County commissioners proposed seven sites.

"They wanted to be seen from the highway. We had 422, we had turnpike just below us and we had 376 naturally coming through Lawrence County," Del Signore said.

The new location in Beaver County is about a mile over the Lawrence County border, a decision people in New Castle say is disappointing.

"It's kind of a bummer because we hear a lot of things all the time, stuff is supposed to be coming here and then it gets switched," said resident Taitem Kretz.

"It would definitely increase revenue and help build up the town," said resident Jo Terpilowski.

Both Del Signore and Mount Airy Vice President of Marketing Vincent Jordan say the business is looking for a central location between Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"Beaver accomplishes the fact that yes, you are closer to Pittsburgh but you do have access to the Ohio market," Jordan said.

If the project goes as planned in Beaver County, the company won't be able to put any casinos in Lawrence County afterward.

"Somebody can't come in on top of wherever they built," Del Signore said.

The commissioner says the window of possibility for a different site isn't closed just yet, if applications don't go through at the Beaver County location.

"Well, there's a possibility, it's probably very slim at this point but there's always a possibility," Del Signore said.

But Mount Airy says that the Beaver County location will hands down be the site for the new casino.