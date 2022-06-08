LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Lawrence County is to be awarded over $200,000 for programs to treat child victims of sexual or physical abuse, according to a press release.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

State Representative Chris Sainato said $200,000 in funding to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County will help expand available services and reduce treatment waiting times.

“Children who have been traumatized by sexual or physical abuse cannot afford to wait. This funding is going to help ensure these child victims receive the trauma-focused, evidence-based mental health services they need as soon as possible,” State Rep. Sainato said.

The county is also receiving an additional $51,174 to enhance adult probation and parole services.