Lawrence Co. inmate charged with threatening to kill officer’s child

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail is charged with making threats against a police officer’s family.

According to the Lawrence County District Attorney, Torry Argiro, 41, called a woman and threatened to kill the child of a police officer.

The call was placed on Oct. 20. Charges were filed five days later.

Argiro was charged with making a terroristic threat, along with intimidation of a witness or victim.

Argiro was in jail facing several drug charges from a September arrest in Union Township. He is expected to be back in court on those charges in November.

He was arraigned on the threat charges last Friday. Bond was set at $20,000.