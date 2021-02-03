Lawmakers hope new bill will allow sports betting in Ohio

Governor DeWine has supported the idea of legalized sports betting in Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Super Bowl is the biggest sports event of the year, and some Ohio lawmakers are hopeful to legalize sports betting in the Buckeye State soon.

According to the American Gaming Association, 26 million Americans bet just under $7 billion on Super Bowl 54 last year.

In Pennsylvania, casinos raised over $35 million in revenue from sports betting last January.

Senate Bill 111, which would have legalized sports betting, failed to get enough support to pass last year.

State representative Michele Lapore-Hagan hopes a new bill this year will allow Ohio to keep needed revenue in the state.

“I think we’re real close to getting it done,” Hagan said. “We must get it done quickly because we’re missing out. We’re missing out on revenue. All the states around us are taking our money, and it’s just pouring out of Ohio.”

Representative Hagan is hopeful that both houses will agree on a sports betting bill by the end of the summer.

