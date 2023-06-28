YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tom Vaughn is a Valley business owner and operates ICG Hobbies and Games in Sharon and Niles. His business is growing and attracting customers is a big part of that.

Profit margins for small businesses are typically very thin, so every penny counts. Lately, there is a lot of attention on credit card swipe fees. Those are what businesses pay per transaction every time you use your credit card to make a purchase.

Vaughn says they haven’t had a big impact on his bottom line, but he is the exception. Many small businesses struggle with the fees, and even Vaughn said that a pending bill that would create competition with those charges would be a big help. Congress is considering the Credit Card Competition Act, which was reintroduced June 7. Ohio Senator JD Vance is a co-sponsor.

“I think that competition is always better no matter what,” Vaughn said.

Among other things, the legislation would allow merchants to process transactions over networks other than those of credit card companies, which would create competition in transaction fees, driving the price lower.

Some businesses battle those swipe fees with minimum purchase guidelines. Mostly, you have to spend $10 if you want to use your credit card in smaller shops. It’s a way to offset those fees that are typically about 2.24% per swipe for Visa and Mastercard, though other cards can be higher.

The Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC) says the fees have skyrocketed over the past few years and they are backing the Credit Card Competition Act. It estimates that transaction fees could be more than $500 million just this Fourth of July holiday, averaging about $4 per customer for their holiday purchases.

The bill would direct the Federal Reserve to ensure that large credit card-issuing banks offer a choice of at least two networks over which an electronic credit transaction may be processed.

“Working families all over Ohio are getting crushed by inflation every time they go to the grocery store or fill up on gas. Meanwhile, two massive companies have a stranglehold on credit card swipe fees and are increasing the costs of these everyday essentials,” said Vance. “This legislation will increase competition in the American economy and drive down prices for consumers.”

There are currently four U.S. credit card networks: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Visa and Mastercard act as agents for thousands of card-issuing banks and mandate fees, according to one of the bill’s co-sponsors Senator Peter Welch (D-VT). He said these fees are some of the highest in the world.

A summary of the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 is online.

The legislation would impact only the 30 largest banks; other smaller banks and credit unions would not be subject to the bill’s requirements.