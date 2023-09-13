BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A local lawmaker wants school board members to have to declare their political affiliation.

State Representative Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, introduced House Bill 267 requiring candidates running for state and local boards of education to declare a political affiliation.

This would force the candidates to appear in primaries instead of being listed on a nonpartisan ballot.

“Partisan elections for school board members will allow voters to get a better idea of what the candidate’s platforms are,” Loychik said. “It is important that we give voters information that will allow them to make an informed decision, especially when they’re voting for those who decide our children’s educational opportunities.”

The bill awaits committee assignment.