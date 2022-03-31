BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- We all see the impact rising prices are having on what we pay for groceries or how much we spend to fill our gas tanks, but the problems may be worse than we think.

Thursday morning Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and valley Senator Michael Rulli invited several local small business leaders to talk about their own concerns about rising prices.

They all spoke about how inflationary problems are hurting their own businesses, but also impacting their customers.

But some in the group say the problem is now impacting economic development in the Valley as the rising costs of construction are slowing down new potential projects.

Tonight on First News, you’ll hear from those at Thursday’s meeting as well as what the state is working to do to ease the problems.