Law enforcement planning new operation to target those who shouldn’t have guns

Operation Red Zone will focus on those prohibited from having guns due to prior felony convictions or other disqualifying conditions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement officials are holding a press conference Thursday to announce a new operation taking place in Youngstown this Labor Day weekend.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Robin Lees will talk about Operation Red Zone at 10 a.m.

According to details from a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Operation Red Zone will focus on those prohibited from having guns due to prior felony convictions or other disqualifying conditions.

