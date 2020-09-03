Law enforcement planning new operation to target those who shouldn’t have guns

Local News

Operation Red Zone will focus on those prohibited from having guns due to prior felony convictions or other disqualifying conditions

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Arrest generic

Credit: Andrew Brookes/Cultura/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement officials are holding a press conference Thursday to announce a new operation taking place in Youngstown this Labor Day weekend.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Police Chief Robin Lees will talk about Operation Red Zone at 10 a.m.

According to details from a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Operation Red Zone will focus on those prohibited from having guns due to prior felony convictions or other disqualifying conditions.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com