Lavender rooms at Mercy Health help health care workers destress

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has added a new resource for their health care workers to help take the load off of working in stressful environments.

Lavender rooms were added to its three facilities – St. Elizabeth Youngstown and Boardman hospitals as well as St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

The rooms are meant to be a space for medical workers to relax and deflect. They’re filled with calm music, colors and dim lighting.

The recliners were donated to the hospital from Value City Furniture.

The rooms opened this past weekend, and it’s already getting good feedback.

“Basically, to recharge, to give yourself a moment of downtime to reflect. Sometimes nurses or doctors or any health care provider, they’re dealing with a tragic incident that might occur, and they just need time to kind of walk away and kind of debrief and talk about it and think about it before they go back to taking care of their patients,” said Chief Nursing Officer Stacie Call.

Call said the Mercy Health Foundation played a big role in making sure the rooms and resources were possible.