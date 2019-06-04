Laundry pod dangers on increase for older children and adults

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While there has been a decrease in laundry pod poisoning among young children, older children and adults are at an increased risk.

According to a study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, dangerous exposure among children under 6 is down 18 percent, but there has been an increase in older children and adults.

Doctors say current safety standards are not doing enough to stop laundry pod poisonings among children and more needs to be done.

“These products are concentrated, and they may be good for companies that are selling them but they’re clearly not good for children,” said Dr. Gary Smith, Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “We have safe alternatives. We’ve used them for decades. There is absolutely no reason we should see children being rushed to hospitals in a coma, having seizures or even seen the deaths we’ve seen.”

Some doctors advise that people who should not own laundry pods include families with young children in the home or adults with dementia or a developmental disability.

Also, make sure laundry pods are stored safety up and away and out of sight in a locked in a cabinet.

Always have the number of the Poison Helpline available. That number is 1 (800) 222-1222.