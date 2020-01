Officials say the fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fire Department responded to a fire at a local laundromat late Wednesday night.

It happened in a dryer at Washing Well Laundry on Raccoon Road around 10 p.m., that is when a customer saw smoke, then fire.

When crews got there, the smoke had spread to three other buildings.

Those businesses in the Wedgewood Plaza were closed for the night.

No one was hurt.

Officials say the fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage.