Latin Food Festival brings community together for culture and cuisine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Latin Food Festival brought culture and cuisine to the OCCHA Center on the south side of Youngstown Saturday.

Guests sampled traditional foods from around Latin America. Tickets included lunch, drinks and dessert.

There was also live music and cultural displays.

The annual celebration doubles as a fundraiser for the community organization.

“It makes us so happy because this is what we look for and work so hard for, to try and invite the community to see what the Latino community is all about. It’s culture and it’s food, and have a good time and a fun time with us,” said OCCHA board member Ana Torres.

Money raised goes to support community programs. OCCHA offers several services to members, including a food pantry and English language classes.