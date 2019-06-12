Late YSU professor leaves $2.2 million to university

The donation is thanks to Charles Darling, who died in July 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State University professor left $2.2 million to establish an endowed faculty position at the YSU.

Charles Darling, who died in July 2018 at the age of 86, left the gift in his estate. He was a history professor and longtime host of the “Folk Festival” radio program on WYSU-FM.

The Charles Darling Distinguished Faculty Chair in American Social History at YSU will be a full professor position in the Department of History in the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

The gift is part of YSU’s $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fund-raising campaign.

“Professor Darling left an indelible imprint on YSU and the entire Mahoning Valley,” YSU President Jim Tressel said. “We thank him for remembering his alma mater in his estate. His legacy will live forever through this faculty position.”