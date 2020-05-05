Late Youngstown priest remembered with drive-by ceremony

St. Brendan's Father Bill Loveless passed away from cancer last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plenty of love was shown Tuesday to the spiritual leader of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

There was a drive-by remembrance for Father Bill Loveless outside of the church. People stayed in their cars as he left the church for the final time.

Loveless passed away from cancer last week.

He grew up in Youngstown and was ordained in 1975.

Loveless’ first assignment was at St. Charles but he served at numerous parishes across the Mahoning Valley before settling at St. Brendan.

There will be a public memorial service at St. Brendan once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.