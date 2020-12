Up until now, riders who needed late-night service had to call 24 hours in advance for a ride

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People who use the WRTA bus service late at night have a new way to schedule a ride.

Starting Monday night, riders can schedule their rides using the WRTA app.

Up until now, riders who needed late-night service had to call 24 hours in advance for a ride.

With this app, you can schedule a ride 15 minutes before pick-up. All you have to do is enter your pick-up point and destination.

You can then track the bus as it heads to pick you up.