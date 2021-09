STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A late-night fire destroyed a house in Struthers on Tuesday.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a house on Marion Street, off of Elm Street.

The house is a total loss, but firefighters continued working to protect the neighboring houses.

There were no injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the house was condemned.

Firefighters are still working to determine a cause.