(WKBN) – The last of Mill Creek MetroParks’ white deer has died, officials announced Tuesday evening.

Her name was Bella. She would have been two on May 28.

According to former Mill Creek Naturalist Robert Coggeshall, Bella died from complications of going into labor five or six days ago. Her fawn was stillborn.

Bella was found Tuesday morning lying on the ground on Beard Den Road. Coggeshall estimates he took 75,000 photos of Bella in her lifetime — many of which he posted on his Facebook page.