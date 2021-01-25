Last step in Home Savings name change as foundation goes Premier

The bank announced the name change on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Home Savings Charitable Foundation is now the Premier Bank Foundation.

The bank announced the name change on Monday.

The announcement follows the merger last year of Home Savings Bank and First Federal Bank of the Midwest to form Premier.

“Consistent with our other branding changes, the new identity of the Premier Bank Foundation aligns with our mission to continue supporting our communities with financial advice, leadership roles in our communities and financial support,” explained Gary Small, president of Premier Bank.

Small said over the past 30 years, the Premier Bank Foundation has provided over $19 million to local organizations.

More information on the Premier Bank Foundation can be found on the organization’s website.