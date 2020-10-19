Last outdoor concert Friday, JAC looks to bring concerts to Covelli Centre this winter

Blackberry Smoke, The Wild Feathers will close out the year for concerts at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this Friday

(WKBN) – The process of winterizing the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will begin after Blackcherry Smoke, a rock band out of Georgia and The Wild Feathers, a county rock band from Nashville, play their sets Friday.

Jordan Ryan, executive director of JAC Management, said they have a variance request with the state and local health departments to use the Covelli Centre more in the winter in hopes of bringing more music to the Valley.

“We’re waiting to hear back,” Ryan said. “We will be having Youngstown Phantoms games this year, and we’re hoping to also get a capacity variance request accepted from the state to do some social distanced, indoor concerts as well, but we’re still waiting for those results.”

Friday’s concert will mark the sixth event they’ve put on this year. They’ve had four local acts and two national acts.

“Obviously, we wanted to start back in May, for obvious reasons we weren’t able to do that,” Rayn said. “Finally, we got the thumbs up, the green light from the state to start doing the outdoor events.”

Most recently, country singer/songwriter Chase Rice blared through the speakers at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Oct. 11 to over 1,000 fans, which during a pandemic is nearly a packed house with a limit of 1,500.

“It went really well. It was nice to finally have a national artist back in Youngstown and be able to promote it both safely and responsibly,” Ryan said. “The show as a whole was successful.”

He did note that groups that bought tickets or came together were able to be by each other, but were space apart from others.

“We got quite a few compliments from just random patrons and staff coming up to our staff members happy with the precautions that we put in place, the mandatory masks rule, the hand sanitizing stations we had all over the place, and I think folks were definitely happy to be outside. It was beautiful weather, enjoying some good music,” said Ryan.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday and there’s still some tickets left.

“Cross your fingers, we’ve got a great weather outlook,” Ryan said. “It should be a beautiful night.”

Tickets for the event range from $13 for the lawn to $39.50 for the floor. They can be bought at ticketmaster.com. It’s part of the Premier Bank music event series.

Ryan also suggests buying tickets in advance for Friday’s show, but they will be for sale at the gate starting at 4:30 p.m.

More headlines for WKBN.com: