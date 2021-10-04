Last of Youngstown kidnapping defendants pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of five people accused of kidnapping and beating a Boardman man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Charles Pete Jr., 27, entered a guilty plea before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to five to six years in prison.

The pleas head off a trial that was set to start Monday with jury selection.

Charges of kidnapping and attempted murder were dropped in exchange for his plea.

The five were charged Jan. 23 after a Boardman man told them he was kidnapped at gunpoint while he was outside his apartment on Hillman Way.

Police found him after being called to a fight on New Court, where the victim was in a van, stripped and beaten and burned.

The victim said he was told by his captors he would be killed and his body dumped in nearby Oak Hill Cemetery.

Investigators have yet to comment on a motive. Sentencing has yet to take place for the other defendants in the case.