Last of 3 men sentenced for 2018 shooting death during drug deal in Youngstown

Police say Winlock shot and killed Brandon Wareham March 4, 2018, after Wareham was lured to a Rhoda Avenue home to sell marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of three men charged with a 2018 shooting death on Youngstown’s west side was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he dropped a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced Mark Winlock, 20, of Austintown, to 18 years to life in prison, the maximum sentence he could receive for murder with a firearm specification.

Police said Winlock and two other men planned to rob 18-year-old Brandon Wareham of marijuana on March 3, 2018. Instead, Winlock shot in the driveway of a Rhoda Avenue home.

Wareham died while trying to back out of the driveway with his girlfriend in the passenger seat.

Winlock had originally entered a guilty plea Feb. 24, but shortly after fired his court-appointed lawyer and made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea with a new lawyer.

A pretrial hearing on the motion was to be held Friday, but instead, Winlock decided to drop his motion and proceed with sentencing.

Earlier this year, Michael Sherman, 20, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of complicity to aggravated murder with a firearm specification.

In October, Daniel Sullivan, 20, was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Two juveniles also served time in the Department of Youth Services for their roles in the case.

Under Ohio law, the maximum sentence for murder is 15 years to life in prison while the firearm specification carries a mandatory three-year prison term.