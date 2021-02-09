Last of four defendants in Warren drug ring pleads guilty in federal court

Investigators used undercover buys and served a search warrant that they say revealed drugs, guns and cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of four defendants charged in September with selling drugs in Warren entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court.

Gregory Emerson, 28, entered his pleas before Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of conspiracy to distribute and intent to possess and distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Sentencing is set for June 1.

Emerson was charged after an investigation began in May 2019 when authorities got a tip that Emerson and another man, Wilbert Booker, 37, were using a home in the 2200 block of Brier St. SE in Warren for drug trafficking.

Investigators used undercover buys and served a search warrant July 2, 2019 at a Venice Heights Drive NE home in Warren that was also being used by Emerson. There, agents found 13 weapons, over $127,000 cash, a bulletproof vest and bags that can be used to store drugs.

Investigators also found $100 in marked bills that were used during the undercover buys and 84.2 grams of cocaine during the search.

Besides Booker, also charged and entering guilty pleas were William Jarrette, 28, and Marvin Brown, age unavailable.