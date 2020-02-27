Last defendant in Youngstown death, dismemberment case enters guilty plea

Andrew Herrmann will learn his sentence next month, although prosecutors and defense attorneys have recommended a 12-year sentence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last defendant in a Youngstown-area death and dismemberment case took a plea deal on Thursday.

Andrew Herrmann agreed to plead guilty to tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and unrelated aggravated trafficking with gun specifications.

Herrmann was one of four people charged in the beating death and dismemberment of Shannon Graves almost three years ago. The victim’s body had been cut up, burned and then stuffed into a freezer after her death.

Last month, Herrmann’s estranged wife, Michelle Ihlenfeld pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for lying before a Grand Jury and intimidation of a witness.

Prosecutors say the pair helped Graves’ ex-boyfriend, Arturo Novoa, get rid of Graves’ remains. They then split up her credit cards and other belongings.

Novoa is serving a life sentence for murder, while his long-time girlfriend Katrina Layton was sentenced to 18 years in prison.