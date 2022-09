CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is the last day of the Canfield Fair and they’re wrapping things up with some special events.

There’s the Rooster Crowing Contest at 9:30 a.m., the Junior Fair Auction at 10 a.m. and then Mule Racing at 12:30.

You’ll also find a Sheep Shearing Demonstration in the afternoon.

Then things wrap up with the John Fogerty concert, which starts at 7 p.m.