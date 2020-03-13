Last day for Lenten fish fries across Youngstown Diocese, Bingo canceled

Many fish fries across the Valley are canceled after a directive by the Youngstown Diocese

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many fish fries across the Valley are canceled after a directive by the Youngstown Diocese.

Friday, March 13 will be the last day for the fries, of which many will be take-out only.

Monsignor John Zuraw said churches have been directed to cancel the events over concerns about the coronavirus.

Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order, banning “mass gatherings” of those over 100 people.

Rev. Zuraw said churches will provide the meals Friday only but are encouraging customers to consider taking their meals “to go.” However, seating will be provided for those who want to eat in at parishes that are providing tables and chairs, Zuraw said.

Parishes have also been directed to cancel their Bingo events until further notice.