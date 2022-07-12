YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week is the last chance to check out the Summer Art Exhibition at the McDonough Museum of Art in Youngstown

The Summer Art Exhibition has been around for many years. This year, four exhibits are on display:

“Steel-town” by James Pernotto – Features artwork by James Pernotto that documents the collapse of the industrial revolution in Youngstown, Ohio.

“The Dance of Abstraction” by Patty Flauto – Distinguished alumna, Patty Flauto, puts forth suggestion, implication and mystery rather than obvious “real” pictures.

MFA Thesis Exhibition: Kerrianne Ghinda and Katherine Williamson – This exhibition features the visual art research of Kerrianne Ghinda, Poland, OH and Katherine Williamson, Elmira, NY, candidates from the Master of Fine arts degree in Interdisciplinary Visual Arts.

“HopeCAT” Youth Arts Exhibition – The Hope Center of Arts & Technology exhibition features work by participants in each of the HopeCAT studios from Spring, 2022

“We have such great resources here and some people know about them and some don’t. I think if you’re embedded in a community you really have to share what you have here,” said director Claudia Berlinski.

The Summer Art Exhibition continues through Saturday, July 16.