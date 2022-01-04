YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The window to nominate someone for the Hope Foundation’s 2022 H.O.P.E award is coming to a close.

You have until Jan. 14 to nominate someone you think is Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and an Excellent individual (H.O.P.E.).

Nominees should be someone who has gone above and beyond to help or assist others in the Valley.

A nomination form and details can be found online. All entries must be submitted by January 14.

The H.O.P.E. Honorees will be recognized, and the H.O.P.E. Award recipient announced at the 10th Annual Wine for Hope on Friday, April 29, 2022. Ticket information is available online.

WKBN 27 First News “Caring for our Community” is a sponsor of the event along with Huntington Bank and the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.