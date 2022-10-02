YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a large police presence at the corner of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Youngstown Police Department confirmed it was involved in a police chase with a suspect driving a stolen car when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

The suspect took off on foot but was immediately arrested.

An ambulance is on the scene in the parking lot of Schwebel’s treating the woman in the other car, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching another vehicle in the Schwebel’s parking lot. Police cruisers are also parked in a parking lot across the street with their lights on.