Large snake, not native to Ohio, found dead in Hubbard woods

An expert who used to work for Mill Creek MetroParks said it appears to be a Burmese python

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A large, dead snake was found in the woods behind a factory in Hubbard.

It appears the head of the snake was removed from the body.

Scott Putnam found it while he was looking for mushrooms to cook. He said he didn’t know if it was dropped off or if it died in that spot.

“Disgusting. This is not supposed to be out here in the woods,” Putnam said.

We spoke to an expert who used to work for Mill Creek MetroParks. He said it appears to be a Burmese python, which is not native to Ohio.

