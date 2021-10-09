Large sinkhole opens up behind Hermitage home

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A sinkhole has opened up in the backyard of a Hermitage home.

A family member said luckily, no one inside was hurt.

The hole is about 10-feet wide and 6-feet deep and is still caving in, right up against the house.

The house is on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Morefield Road.

Hermitage police and firefighters are there and have taped off the area.

