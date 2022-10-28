GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 3,000 customers are without power in Girard.

The outage began Friday morning and as of 11:15 a.m., 3,587 customers were without service in Girard and 1,452 in McDonald.

Traffic lights are out on N. State Street. Drivers are urged to use caution.

Service is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the FirstEnergy website.

The outage is compounding an already frustrating situation for customers. FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis issued the following statement Friday about outages in the area.

“We understand customers in the Girard area may be frustrated by the brief service disruptions they experienced this week. Outages, no matter the length or reason, are an inconvenience to our customers, and we assure them the interruptions they experienced this week are unrelated to previous equipment issues that have caused reliability concerns in the past,” she wrote.

Siburkis went on to say that FirstEnergy is working to balance the electrical load across power lines in the area and that an equipment error resulted in previous service interruptions and they are working to “prevent future, unpredicted service disruptions.”

“While we can’t eliminate the possibility of outages occurring due to reasons out of our control, we continue to take steps to minimize the impact of service interruptions when they do occur,” Siburkis said.