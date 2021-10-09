1 man shot on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called out to Youngstown’s south side around 3 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man shot.

There is a large police presence and ambulance at the corner of Rush Boulevard and East Dewey Avenue.

Police confirmed that there was one man shot in the leg with non life-threatening injuries.

A neighbor said they heard a single gunshot and saw someone sitting on the corner. That person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident.