1 man shot on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called out to Youngstown’s south side around 3 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man shot.
There is a large police presence and ambulance at the corner of Rush Boulevard and East Dewey Avenue.
Police confirmed that there was one man shot in the leg with non life-threatening injuries.
A neighbor said they heard a single gunshot and saw someone sitting on the corner. That person was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident.
