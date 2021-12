YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence on Beachwood Place on the South Side of Youngstown Friday night.

Several police cars surrounded a home and were walking around with their flashlights out at around 11 p.m.

There was also what looks like a flatbed tow truck at the scene. Police were searching a white Chevrolet sedan.

Police said they made a traffic stop and three adult males ran from the scene. Officers caught two and were searching for a third.