YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating a possible shooting on the North Side.

Officers were called about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Covington Street for a report that a man had been shot and was running out of a home.

However when police arrived they could not find a victim and there was no report of anyone going to nearby St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

A man was detained for questioning. Crime Lab personnel found a live round of ammunition on the sidewalk.

They also left the home with a bag typically used for recovered firearms but officers on the scene would not comment when asked if a gun was recovered.