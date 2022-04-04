YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of brothers were found shot to death Monday at a home on Powers Way and Belden Avenue.

Police were called about 10:50 a.m. after someone went to check on the brothers and discovered they were deceased.

Lead investigator Detective Sgt Ron Barber said the two were shot. Crime scene investigators were concentrating on an area inside the house by the front door.

Barber said the bodies had been there for a minimum of several hours.

Police did not identify them. The Mahoning County Coroners Office will release their names once family members are notified.

These are the fourth and fifth homicides in Youngstown this year. The city had seven homicides at this point last year and 31 overall.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.