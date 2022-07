YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol converged on a home Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue.

Police say a chase led them there.

A city police dog was seen searching the backyard while troopers and a member of the city police Neighborhood Response Unit searched an SUV in the drive.

Troopers were seen placing something from the SUV in an evidence bag.

One person was taken into custody but it is not clear if he was involved in the chase.