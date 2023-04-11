YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating the shootings of at least two people in Youngstown.

Just after 3 p.m., paramedics were doing chest compressions on a man who was being wheeled on a gurney from a house in the 400 block of Crandall Avenue.

Police found a car that had been shot at and had crashed into a house at Alameda and Guadalupe avenues.

Two ambulances were on the scene, and a home was been cordoned off by crime scene tape. A K-9 is looking through backyards in the area.

Another shooting was also reported on Pearl Street, where officers had a house surrounded around 3:30 p.m.

Police on Pearl Street in Youngstown.

Police say shots were fired from a car and a home, and a person in the car was shot. They do not know the condition of the victim. No one was inside the house when officers arrived.

At this time, it’s unknown whether the shootings are connected.

Police are also processing a third crime scene in the 500 block of Tod Lane. There are several shell casings in the street and detectives are holding at least one person for questioning.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.