NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Police from multiple departments were called to a pursuit where shots were fired in Niles Thursday morning

Niles police captain John Marshall said the incident began as a pursuit and that the vehicle involved was a stolen truck. Officers are now nearby searching a wooded area near Summit Avenue and Olive Street.

Captain Marshall confirmed that shots were fired, but that no one was injured.

Officers said that a police cruiser was damaged.

Niles, Weathersfield, McDonald, and Austintown Police Departments as well as the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.