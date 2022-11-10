BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police say two men robbed the Family Dollar on Market Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the store clerk, two men came into the store with ski masks on, and one of them brandished a gun. They demanded the money before taking off.

It’s not clear whether or not they got into a car or took off on foot.

Youngstown police also responded with a K9 to try to track down the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Police say at this time they do not know how much money the suspects got away with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.