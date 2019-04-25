Large meth bust cuts distribution in Ashtabula County and beyond

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say a large drug bust in Conneaut has disrupted a major source of methamphetamine to several communities in Ashtabula County and beyond.

Officers with the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force say a drug overdose led them to an investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than five pounds of meth.

The investigation was conducted over the past several days and began on April 19.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved including ATF Youngstown, FBI, DEA, the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Conneaut City Police Department, Ashtabula City Police Department and the Geneva Police Department.

Police have not released the names of the suspects and no further details were provided. Federal charges are pending.