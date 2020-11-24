Large budget shortfall expected for City of Girard due to COVID-19

Because of a decrease in income tax revenue related to the pandemic, Girard is $250,000 short this year

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – City officials in Girard met Monday night to discuss how to deal with an anticipated budget shortfall next year.

The conversation took place at the finance committee meeting.

Because of a decrease in income tax revenue related to the pandemic, Girard is $250,000 short this year and could end up close to $400,000.

Mayor Jim Melfi says the city is OK, for now.

“I’d like to say that we planned for a pandemic, but that wasn’t the case. We’re in sound shape, but it’s going forward. Is this decline, this major decline in income tax going to continue?” he said.

Melfi added that if income tax revenue continues to fall, the general fund would be impacted the most, which could eventually mean layoffs.