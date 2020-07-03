Lanes shutdown on Route 11 from pickup truck fire in Vienna Twp.

All northbound lanes are closed on Route 11 in the area

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A pickup truck with a camper caught fire on Route 11 in Vienna Township.

The incident happened around mile marker 51 on the 82 West exit ramp, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Vienna Twp. Fire Department asked for assistance because there were reports of explosions inside the vehicle.

The camper did not catch fire, but the truck did. Officials were concerned because the camper does have a propane tank attached to it.

This is an active situation, stay with First News for updates.