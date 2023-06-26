Courtesy of the Office of the Shenango Township Fire Chief

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are warning people of an accident on a major interstate.

A semi rolled over and is blocking traffic on Interstate 80 west near mile marker one, according to a social media post from the Office of Shenango Township Fire Chief.

511PA says there are lane restrictions in the area as the fire department works to clean up the wreckage.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution in that area.

Pennsylvania State Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.