YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials have reopened Interstate 680 after traffic was down to one lane Monday night following a crash.

Police have not yet said what might have caused a car to hit a semi-truck.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-680 near South Avenue.

The car ended up crashing into the median wall, so firefighters blocked off the left and right lanes.

Neither driver was injured in the crash.