Lane restrictions expected during water main project in Boardman

Aqua Ohio is making way for Mahoning County to widen Western Reserve Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Aqua Ohio is working on a major project along Western Reserve Road and Market Street in Boardman.

It is relocating 2,600 linear feet of water main.

The purpose of the project is to make way for Mahoning County to widen Western Reserve Road.

The project will also benefit customers throughout the system by adding a second water main along Market Street.

Construction is already underway along Western Reserve Road near the intersection of Market Street east to Reserve Drive, and Market Street between Western Reserve Road and Marwood Circle. Drivers may see lane restrictions between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed in October and will cost about $870,000.