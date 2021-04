Drivers are advised to slow down if they are approaching the area

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)– Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to a crash.

It happened on State Route 11 Southbound north of Canfield early Sunday morning.

One lane is closed at this time.

WKBN reporters are on the scene to check things out and get more information.