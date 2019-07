Officials say the department will be patching pot holes, cutting grass and sweeping the streets during the partial closures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be two lane closures affecting drivers in Youngstown this week.

There will be partial lane closures on the Himrod Avenue expressway and the Madison Avenue expressway from Tuesday to Saturday, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Officials say the department will be patching pot holes, cutting grass and sweeping the streets during the partial closures.