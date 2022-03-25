MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Weekly lane closures are expected beginning next month on a stretch of Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

Repairs are being made in the eastbound and westbound lanes of the first 15 miles of I-80 in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock and Shenango townships.

The first phase of the work was done in October 2021. The next phase will begin April 20.

The project includes repairs, such as pavement patching and updated pavement markings, as needed from the Ohio state line to Exit 15 (Route 9 in Mercer).

The project should be done by November 2022.

The work will require weekday lane closures. No restrictions will be permitted on Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.